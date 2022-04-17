Is Billions new tonight on Showtime? Early season 7 chatter

Is Billions new tonight on Showtime? Are we about to dive even further into the world of the Paul Giamatti series? If you come into this article wondering about that or interested in a look ahead, then have no fear: We’ve got you covered a million times over!

So where are we going to begin here? The most natural place is by going ahead and getting the unfortunate news out of the way now: There is no new installment on the air tonight. As a matter of fact, there’s no episode on for the next several months. We were lucky to have a pretty short hiatus between the end of season 5B and the entirety of season 6, but that luck is running out now. We’re gearing up for more of a normal break between seasons, and we don’t expect the show to be back until at some point in 2023.

Will it be worth the wait? There’s at least a chance of that now courtesy of the cliffhanger. While it seemed that Chuck Rhoades had doomed himself to a substantial amount of time behind bars, that was all a smokescreen for one of the other big twists that came around the corner: He’s actually going to be free and working to take down Mike Prince in secret! It’s not going to be easy, since he will need to have the cover of a disgraced former power-broker in New York responsible for taking out bigwigs. He’s going to need to allow for his reputation to be in the gutter, and we don’t think this is going to be all that much of an easy thing to do.

While we probably won’t get more episodes until next year, we do expect a few more teases before too long. We’d be shocked if there was no info, for example, about casting over the next five or six months. A teaser could come by the end of the year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Billions right now

What do you most want to see on Billions season 7?

Are you sad there is no new episode of the show tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







