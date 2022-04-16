Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we about to get another episode of the sketch show for the third week in a row?

We’ve been rather lucky as of late to get a number of new installments, and that’s something that we know with 100% certainty … and the streak is about to continue! There is in fact an installment coming tonight hosted by Lizzo, who is also going to be serving as a musical guest.

There’s no denying that anytime someone does this, it’s always a pretty massive undertaking. This is a lot for any one person to do and we know that it can lead to a fair share of challenges trying to balance all of it out. Yet, we also know that Lizzo has performed on the late-night sketch show before; she is no stranger to SNL and when you consider that alone, she’s probably capable of pulling this off. A lot of it is inevitably going to come down to the writers, who need to come up with material that is inventive and interesting; nobody just wants to watch some more regurgitations of sketches we’ve seen a number of times in the past.

The one bit of bad news that we should go ahead and mention entering the episode tonight is that it’s going to be the last one for at least the somewhat-immediate future. As of right now, the plan is for SNL to probably return either at the end of the month or in May, where it will wrap things up for the season with one last run of episodes. Rest assured that there is no concern about whether or not it will return in the fall; SNL is as big of an institution as they come, and we don’t see anyone having it go anywhere in the near future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live

What do you most want to see on tonight’s new Saturday Night Live featuring Lizzo?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







