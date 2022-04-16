Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 10 (finale): Who will die?

As we prepare for the Power Book IV: Force season 1 finale on Starz this weekend, doesn’t it feel like high time for the big question? With that in mind, let’s get into the question of who could die by the end of the story.

Rest assured, there are no spoilers within: Just theories/ideas based on what we’ve seen to date. It’s a given that Tommy makes it through, and we think some other prominent characters could be safe. Yet, we’re not as sure about a few select others…

Walter Flynn – We already know that he's the one running the Flynn family, but he's also sick. It's easy to imagine him going out in a blaze of glory and setting the stage for a new adversary next season. Tommy Flanagan is awesome and if he does survive, we hope we get to see more dimensions.

Walter Flynn – We already know that he’s the one running the Flynn family, but he’s also sick. It’s easy to imagine him going out in a blaze of glory and setting the stage for a new adversary next season. Tommy Flanagan is awesome and if he does survive, we hope we get to see more dimensions.

Jenard – It’s easy to see either him or Diamond going but of the two, it feels like Jenard is the more likely choice. This is someone who has already tried to take his brother’s empire away, and worst of all for him, Diamond knows about it.

D-Mac – Given that he was already shot, we have to consider the possibility! Yet, we also think there’s a good chance he makes it through.

Liliana – Audrey Esparza isn’t a series regular as far as we know. That’s always going to make us a tad worried.

Paulie – This is another possibility. Let’s say that he’s actually the one who ordered the hit on Gloria, since that would cause Walter to lure Vic back in. If he did it without Walter’s consent, the big boss may not be all that happy with him after the fact.

Who do you want to see die moving into the Power Book IV: Force season 1 finale?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

