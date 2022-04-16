Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Who has safety for the week?

One of the things that was so curious about last night’s Big Brother Canada 10 episode was the note that Canada would be voting to keep someone safe! There are very few opportunities for the players within the game to know who is liked on the outside world, and that is what makes things a little bit more interesting down the road.

For the sake of this week, Summer is officially in the clear! She was the recipient of the most votes and with that, she can breathe a little bit easier on a week she had reason to be nervous. While it seems like Betty could end up being a primary target, you never know what is going to happen. Summer being safe limits some of Marty’s options as Head of Household. We know that he won’t nominate Kevin or Haleena after they’ve had his back, and we don’t think that Gino will (for now) be among the initial nominees.

Don’t be surprised if come the nomination ceremony, Josh and Betty end up being on the block and we’ll see where things go from there. We wouldn’t be surprised if Jacey-Lynne somehow eventually finds herself on the block and if that happens, there’s a good chance she could go as a means to split up the showmance. We know that Kevin and Haleena won’t want to get rid of Josh.

For the time being, we should note that Kevin is loving all of the chaos this is causing — this should be a messy week! Also, it’s an opportunity for Marty to paint a bigger target on himself and that’s something he probably wants as we move forward. Remember that the triple eviction is going to be coming up very soon…

