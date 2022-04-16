Is Harry Lennix leaving The Blacklist? Is Harold Cooper gone from the FBI?

Is Harry Lennix leaving The Blacklist, and should you be greatly worried at the moment about the future of one Harold Cooper? If you are, we more than understand!

Let’s take a moment here to analyze where things are for this character. He was recently arrested for the cover-up in the Doug Koster case. He may have been framed for it, but that doesn’t change some of his actions after the fact. There’s a chance that he never works again! For now, he has handed over the duties at the FBI Task Force to Aram, and he’d still be locked up were it not for Reddington posting his bail.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below in the event you want to watch one of our recent takes on the show. After you do this, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. This is the primary way to make sure you don’t miss any other reviews or previews down the road.

Despite his very obvious predicament at the moment, we are still pretty confident that Lennix is not leaving the NBC show. There’s no evidence of it, and we still remain confident that he and Reddington will find a way to clear his name and get him out of this. James Spader’s character needs him at the FBI, since he has a very particular understanding of the world that he appreciates very much.

Also, it’d be pretty painful for us as a viewer to lose Lennix given that we just lost Megan Boone at the end of last season. Cooper is essential to the fabric of the show and at this point, the relationship between he and Reddington is one of the most fascinating ones that we’ve got across the board.

At the end of the episode, Cooper was back at the Task Force … albeit temporary. He has a month to figure things out before he goes to prison, if he can.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

Are you worried that Harry Lennix could be leaving The Blacklist at the end of season 9?

What do you think could happen here with Harold Cooper? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some additional insight. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







