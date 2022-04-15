The Rookie season 4 spoilers: Niecy Nash teases spin-off character

When The Rookie season 4 airs on Sunday, April 24, it is going to be showcasing an especially unique episode. There is a two-part backdoor pilot set featuring Niecy Nash as Simone Clark, an FBI agent in training who bears some similarities to John Nolan. Both of them have started to dive into this career a little later in life, which has caused them to be very much a fish out of water. They’re surrounded by younger colleagues most of the time and because of that, it may not be easy for them to relate.

Yet, in this two-part event, Nolan and Simone will at least have each other, right? There’s a dynamic here that should be fun to watch unfold.

There is, of course, a lot that we have to learn about Simone in particular, but why not get a little bit of background now? Speaking to TV Insider, here is a little bit of what Nash had to say about this part:

Her father was incarcerated for a crime he didn’t commit and it was an FBI investigation that exonerated him. When she saw how they had such an impact on his father’s life, she was like, “That’s what I wanna do. I’m gonna join the FBI.” But she had children early and they became her priority.

We do think that this story will be relatable to a lot of people out there and to go along with that, there could be some parts of this story that serve as inspirational! We think a lot of people out there will be excited to see someone, even if they are a fictional character, out there working to make their dreams come true. This should be a really fun event and hopefully, it turns into a full-fledged show down the road.

