Snowfall season 5 finale: Damson Idris references Franklin’s big move

As we prepare ourselves for the Snowfall season 5 finale on FX next week, we already know that it’s going to be big, bold, and all sorts of epic. We’ve also got a new tease courtesy of Damson Idris that is all sorts of cryptic and we love him for it.

In a post on Twitter (see below), you can see the actor post a very simple image of a tie being cut in half by a pair of scissors. Cutting ties, get it?

This photo is a clear reference to the events of the penultimate episode 5 episode, one that featured Franklin Saint determining that once and for all, he wanted to be separate from Teddy. After that character and Louie made an agreement to work together, he realized that his business would be compromised. He had a chance to walk away and he opted to do that. It could give him a chance to focus on his family, and also try to give back to the community more — he went into this business with a specific focus, but it’s one that he drifted from along the way.

Within the finale, there is one question we are wondering about when it comes to all this: Is everyone around Franklin really going to be that cool with him cutting ties? Take Teddy, for example — he may have shook Franklin’s hand, but he also knows that this guy could wreck his entire operation if he talks to the wrong people. Teddy clearly did something to ensure that Alton couldn’t come back to bite him; could he try something again here? Or, are tensions between Franklin and Louie going to continue to bubble over?

We know that there is a Snowfall season 6 coming to FX next year and with that in mind, it feels fair to assume that nothing will be 100% tied up — at least not yet.

What do you think is going to happen to Franklin moving into the Snowfall season 5 finale?

