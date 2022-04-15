The Resident season 5 episode 21 spoilers: Meet Cade’s father!

One of the things that we’ve learned about Cade over time on The Resident season 5 is that she does not open up all that much about her past. Yet, that has started to change on this season already, and we’ve going to see even more of that moving forward.

As a matter of fact, we can go ahead and say that moving into May, you’re going to actually meet her father! What sort of insight will he offer up on her? It could be fun to get some insight into who she was before she started having to hide out.

This week Fox unveiled the full The Resident season 5 episode 21 synopsis, and it gives you a sense of some of the drama and danger coming up:

When one of the doctors is shot outside the hospital, the ER is put into lockdown and the team races to save one of their own. Elsewhere, Devon and The Raptor work with a patient who learns he is unable to receive a lung transplant, due to his vaccination status. Meanwhile, Devon and Leela try to juggle the new dynamics of their relationship and Cade’s father arrives at Chastain in the all-new “Risk” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, May 3 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-521) (TV-14 D, L, V)

So who is in danger here? We’re worried mostly about Kit, Bell, Billie, and Conrad, given that they are the three doctors who are not mentioned at all in any of this. Of course, could it be a doctor we don’t see all that much? Anything is possible, but this is the sort of show that loves to generate high-stakes stories. This would be that, especially as we kick off the all-import May sweeps period.

