Roar season 2: Is it renewed or canceled over at Apple TV+? The latest

Following the big premiere today on Apple TV+, can you expect a Roar season 2 to happen? Or, is it more likely that we’re inching towards the end of the road here?

The first order of business that we should establish at this point is quite clear: Noting that for the time being, nothing has been settled when it comes to the future of the anthology drama based on the Cecelia Ahern stories. Is there still a chance that more could be coming down the road? It certainly feels like it’s possible.

For starters, the imagination around this series can extend far beyond the source material; it is more about creativity and finding unique ways to express some of these themes with the cast involved. We also do think the big names attached to this show go along way, especially since the first season had such familiar faces as Nicole Kidman, Alison Brie, and Issa Rae on board. If the show fares well, we tend to think that a number of other familiar faces will be chomping at the bit for more down the road.

What will Apple look at when determining the future here? It’s really going to be average viewership across the episodes and how much buzz it has over time. This isn’t the same show as some other scripted products over the years, at least in that viewership is not so dependent on people watching from one episode to the rest. They can pick and choose to watch whatever they want here since these are all standalone in nature — even if there are some content-related links.

If there is another season, there probably won’t be any hurry to get it on the air. Streaming services in general don’t have that same pressure to rush anything along. Our hope is that we’ll be able to see more at some point in 2023, but we have to take things one step at a time here.

Do you want to see a Roar season 2 renewal happen over at Apple TV+?

