Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 19 talk

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll get a little bit further into that, and then also get more into what the future holds.

The first order of business we have here, though, is getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode tonight. Not only that, but there’s not one coming on CBS next week, either. We’re going to be stuck waiting until Friday, April 29, and that is when the first of the final two episodes are going to be airing.

Unfortunately, the truth here is that there isn’t a whole lot of information out there about what the next new episode is going to be about, save for the fact that the title of it is “The Long Sleep.” We know that there are some stories coming on the Magnum/Higgins front, but will they turn into a relationship? That very much remains to be seen.

Our hope here in the end is that by this point next week, we at least have a little bit more in the way of information to share — if not only that, then potentially about a season 5 renewal! We’ve made it clear already that this is something we’re very-much hopeful for, and we have yet to hear anything from the cast or crew suggesting that this is not going to happen. Typically CBS makes most of their decisions by the end of the month save for the shows that are hovering near the bubble, and we don’t get the sense that much that this is a bubble show. There are plenty of reasons to keep it around, especially since it and Blue Bloods are a pretty favorable one-two punch and they offer a lot of entertainment from start to finish.

