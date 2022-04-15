Power Book IV: Force season 1 finale tease: Tommy, Liliana get prepared

This Sunday, the Power Book IV: Force season 1 finale is going to be here on Starz. Want more evidence of just how crazy it’s going to be?

In the video below, you can get a small little tease of where things are going, and just what Tommy and Liliana are going to have to focus on: Staying alive. At this point, Joseph Sikora’s character is well aware that the Flynn family is out for him. He may have hired Mirkovic and the Serbians as manpower to keep him safe, but how far will that really go? Tommy’s never been the sort to hide in the shadows. He is going to be in the front lines and with that in mind, we gotta prepare for all sorts of crazy stuff to go down.

New Power Book IV: Force video! Take a look below to get a little more insight all about this past episode of the series.

Will Tommy and Liliana emerge from this in one piece? When it comes to the forever, it’s 100% clear that he will. What would this show be without Tommy? We’re a little more uncertain when it comes to Liliana, but we have to think producers knew how well the character was popping off the screen when they were filming season 1. She’s too good of a character to kill off, and it’d be almost redundant to do that now given that she came close to dying a couple of points already the past several weeks.

Since this is likely the last episode of Force for the calendar year, we tend to think our jaws will be on the ground at the end of it.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Power Book IV: Force season 1 finale?

Best know where your loyalties lie. The explosive season finale of #PowerForce is coming this Sunday on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/50K5zxUWbh — Power Book IV: Force (@ForceStarz) April 15, 2022

