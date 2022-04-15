Shark Tank preview: Cat Amazing, Hairfin, Browndages, and Lil Advents

Tonight’s new episode of Shark Tank is going to feature Cat Amazing, Hairfin, Browndages, and Lil Advents. Will any of these products get a deal? That feels likely, mostly because we almost always get at least one winner per episode.

What we do like going into this one is that a lot of the products featured here are pretty affordable; a lot of viewers out there could be interested in them, and they won’t have to break the bank to do so. We’ll have product links in just a moment, but let’s kick things off (as we often do) with the official synopsis:

“Episode 1319” – An entrepreneur from Fort Lee, New Jersey, introduces his “purrfect” product designed to keep your feline stimulated and entertained. A husband and wife from Renton, Washington, turn their potty-training struggle into a product used to aid your toddler to achieve this major milestone; while an entrepreneur from Derby, Connecticut, presents his modern solution to an age-old hair-cutting problem with his all-new measuring tool. A husband and wife from Columbus, Ohio, are on a mission to inspire children with their inclusive product line while providing aid to minor injuries on “Shark Tank,” airing FRIDAY, APRIL 15 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

Cat Amazing – This is a pretty simple brand working to create fun cat activity toys and puzzle feeders, designed to help ensure your feline friend gets properly stimulated. While we’ve seen similar things in the past, this seems to be the perfect price point and it’s well-marketed for what it is.

Browndages – This company is about celebrating all skin tones with an assortment of different bandages and other products. It’s a way to emphasize inclusivity in our world today, and they also celebrate pioneers including Malcolm X and Rosa Parks.

Lil Advents – What happens when you combine potty training and an advent calendar? You basically get this! It’s a fun way to encourage young children to get into the habit of using the potty, and it gives them rewards and/or milestones to look forward to.

HairFin – This is ultimately the sort of product that almost always does really well in the Tank. On paper, it’s an incredibly simple way to measure and cut hair — it’s perfect for someone who wants to trim a good bit of hair to achieve a perfect look. It’s also something you can get for a really low price.

