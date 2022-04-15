Outer Range season 1 episode 3 air date: When’s it coming to Amazon?

Following the two-episode premiere today, are you curious already about Outer Range season 1 episode 3 and when it could air on Amazon? We know that the release schedule for this show, just like many others, can be confusing. After all, Amazon has no one model that they follow with all of their shows, and it feels a lot of the time like they are experimenting with various formats to better understand what works for them and what doesn’t.

In the case of this supernatural Western (yes, that is very fun to write), the plan seems to be to give you a couple of episodes a week. Episodes 3 and 4 are currently set for next week, and there are eight episodes set for the season. With this in mind, the entirety of the season will wrap up in early May.

Will the Josh Brolin series turn out to be a runaway success? Of course nothing is guaranteed at the moment, but there is cause for optimism. After all, Westerns may be in a stronger place right now than they’ve been in the past decade. Yellowstone is one of the biggest shows on TV, and we’ve seen already it spawn a super-successful prequel in 1883. There’s no reason to think that the market is overcrowded at this point; plus, Outer Range is bending genres and trying its best to stand out from the mold.

Remember that if you love this show or even this genre, the best way to ensure more is coming down the road is to watch as soon as possible. Amazon, like so many other streaming services out there, uses demand as one of their primary metrics. If they can see there is some legitimate excitement around this show, that is going to give them all the more incentive to bring it back further on down the road.

