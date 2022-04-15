Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we about to dive head-first into what could be an emotional season 12 episode 19?

It goes without saying, but we’d love to see a little more of the show as soon as possible. There are a couple of episodes still to come this season and by all accounts, they are going to be big. Unfortunately, you won’t have a chance to see them tonight — or next week either, for that matter. The plan is for “Tangled Up in Blue” to air on April 29, while the upcoming finale “Silver Linings” is set for May 6. We’re planning on this being a season finale, as there is no indication that the show will be ending this spring.

So what’s there to look forward to story-wise? Below, you can check out the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 19 synopsis with more insight:

“Tangled Up in Blue” – When Erin is stalked by a man who was recently released from prison after serving 12 years, she enlists Anthony and Danny to investigate her office’s role in his sentencing. Also, Jamie works to save his badge when he is caught driving under the influence after he is unknowingly given drugs at a party, and Frank navigates multiple family issues as he deals with a troubling medical diagnosis for Henry, as well as Jamie’s DUI, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The stories that we’re the most concerned about here are the ones tied to Jamie and Henry, given that in both instances we are talking about situations where major life changes could be afoot. We feel like Jamie will eventually be okay professionally; our concern for Henry is more long-term since there may be no escaping what lies ahead for him.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







