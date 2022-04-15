The Blacklist season 9 episode 17 spoilers: Someone gets captured!

When The Blacklist season 9 episode 17 arrives on NBC in one week’s time, prepare for something a little bit different. While it’s possible the night of Liz’s death may still be a plot point, there are some other important issues the Task Force is dealing with.

What’s one of the biggest ones here? Think in terms of someone on the Task Force getting kidnapped!

To better set the stage here, of course we suggest you check out the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 17 (“El Conejo”) synopsis below:

04/22/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : When a member of The Task Force is captured by the leader of a cartel, they turn to Red for guidance. Red investigates a seemingly impossible heist. TV-14

We’ll be the first to admit here that a “seemingly impossible heist” is something that shouldn’t be that much of a challenge to one Raymond Reddington, who has shown time and time again a real knack for making anything possible. Yet, in this case it doesn’t sound on paper like he is the one doing the stealing. This situation could be a little more complicated than that and it may be what makes it so fun to watch unfold.

Remember that there are 22 episodes this season overall, so we don’t think that there’s going to be a reason for the writers to rush anything along here. They do still have a good bit of time in order to figure this out.

