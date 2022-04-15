Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be seeing season 9 episode 16 in just a matter of hours?

We know that we’re probably more hyped-up about this season than we’ve been in quite some time, and there is a good reason for that: The direction of the story as of late. We know that Raymond Reddington is desperate for more information about the night of Liz’s death, and we’ve learned that Cooper’s blackmailing stems very much from someone trying to keep the truth from the Task Force and James Spader’s character. That is why they wanted Andrew Kennison stored away in the first place.

Here is the good news: There could be more answers coming tonight! You will see “Helen Maghi” coming in just a matter of hours and we’ve got plenty of reasons to be excited about it. To get a few more teases now, go ahead and check out the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 16 synopsis below:

04/15/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Red chases a lead that could shed light on both Liz’s death and Cooper’s blackmailing. The Task Force experiences a major shakeup when one of their own is taken into custody. TV-14

We know that the person in custody is Harold Cooper, and that is going to force Aram into a position of leadership. (You can get a little more info on that over at the link here.) We’d certainly hope that Harold is not going to be locked up forever, but it does remain to be seen just how long we’ll be stuck waiting.

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist season 9 episode 16?

