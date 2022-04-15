The Gilded Age season 2 promotes a MASSIVE number of actors

We knew already that The Gilded Age has more characters than almost any other show on television; now, a lot more of them are going to be considered full-time members of the cast.

According to a new report from Deadline, the Julian Fellowes produced HBO drama has promoted a whopping thirteen actors to series regular following the success of the first season. This includes Kelli O’Hara as Aurora Fane, Donna Murphy as Mrs. Astor, Debra Monk as Armstrong, Kristine Nielsen as Mrs. Bauer, Taylor Richardson as Bridget, Ben Ahlers as Jack Trotter, Kelley Curran as Turner, Douglas Sills as Baudin aka Borden, Celia Keenan-Bolger as Mrs. Bruce, Michael Cerveris as Watson, Erin Wilhelmi as Adelheid Weber, Patrick Page as Richard Clay and Sullivan Jones as T. Thomas Fortune.

So what is the plan behind all of these additions? A lot of it seems tied to an attempt to make this show even more similar to Downton Abbey, where you saw the lives of the wealthy further intertwined with some of the servants. This is a formula that worked very well for that show for so many years and the foundation was already laid for this in season 1. A larger, richer world could also enable the show to be around for many more years.

For those most part, the bulk of the season 1 cast will be returning save for Thomas Cocquerel, which makes sense given what happened with Tom Raikes in season 1. There is no official timetable on when the second season will premiere, but it is our personal feeling that we will see it at some point in 2023. Fellowes has shown a knack for being productive with his scripts and making it possible to do a season of a show a year. The biggest challenge here may simply be making sure the cast is all available all at once, given that Christine Baranski and several other cast members are juggling multiple commitments.

Related – Get more news on The Gilded Age right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Gilded Age season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







