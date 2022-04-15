24 revival: Is Kiefer Sutherland still open to playing Jack Bauer?

We know that the idea of a 24 revival may be far-fetched to a lot of people out there at this point, but we still aren’t letting go of it. Why would we? Jack Bauer is one of those generational TV action heroes, and the end of 24: Live Another Day absolutely set the stage for something more. We just haven’t seen anything come to pass. There was that 24: Legacy reboot that failed to last more than a season, and there have been other ideas in the developmental stage and that’s it.

So would Kiefer Sutherland actually come back for another stint as Jack? In a new interview with GQ (see below) documenting many of his most famous roles, the actor does reference the story being “unresolved,” and he notes that in the right circumstances, he could be interested in doing something more in this world. However, we shouldn’t look at this in any way and say that it is 100% confirmation that he will be back.

Even if 24 returned with Jack as just a supporting character, we wouldn’t be upset with that as long as he was involved. One thing we’re still wondering about is the idea of the show moving forward with Kate Morgan, the character played by Yvonne Strahovski on Live Another Day. It felt like that show was setting up for something more with that character and with her other show in The Handmaid’s Tale most likely closer to the end than the beginning, it’s a situation we’re monitoring.

In general, we’ll come back here with more reporting if anything on the future of 24 is ever solidified. For now, we’re just happy to know that Kiefer still has a lot of love for this character still in his heart.

Fox is losing its NFL programming this fall. With that in mind, they are going to have some holes in their schedule coming up.

