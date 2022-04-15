This Is Us season 6: Will we see Toby’s new love interest again?

There was a lot that we learned about Toby during this past This Is Us season 6 episode, and one thing in particular allows us to breathe a sigh of relief. We know that years down the road, he eventually finds happiness!

Of course, we don’t think that Chris Sullivan’s character needed to have a new girlfriend or wife in order to be happy; he just needed to find some satisfaction within himself. Luckily, it does seem like he has done that and then some.

There is at least a little more we can tell you about this particular woman in his life. In a new Entertainment Weekly piece, it is confirmed that this woman’s name is Laura, and was played in the 100th episode by Alexis Krause. Here is what executive producer Elizabeth Berger had to say about giving the Toby character this closure:

It was important for us to show that he also went on to find love and have a beautiful love story. So both him and Kate, in our minds, ended up with exactly who they should end up with and it all kind of worked out for them in the end. It just took a really brutal chapter for them to get there.

Berger also notes that you will see Laura referenced in future episodes, but this past episode may be the only time you actually see her. Toby does still have a role to play moving forward; remember that he is by Rebecca’s bedside in the future.

Are you happy that both Kate and Toby seem to have found happiness on This Is Us?

