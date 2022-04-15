Yellowstone season 5: Prepare more with new season 4 video breakdown

The premiere of Yellowstone season 5 is going to be coming up a little later this year, and we know there’s a LOT to be excited about!

Unfortunately, we also know that we’re going to be waiting a good while for it, and in that time, it could be easy for some of the finer details to get lost in the shuffle. Luckily, that is what the folks over at Paramount Network are here to rectify! They have created a new video that gives you the highs and lows of season 4 in just 15 minutes, and we tend to think that it does a good job setting the table for where things are going to go from here.

In general, we think that a good bit of season 4 is about seeing problems and working to resolve them. Take, for example, when it comes to the Governor’s office. Both John and Beth realize that their way of life is under attack, and there are very few ways in order to prevent the land from eventually being taken. Getting a Dutton into the Governorship is essential, and that’s why John became a candidate. However, Beth may now see an opportunity to blackmail Jamie into doing precisely what she and her father want, now that she knows he is responsible for killing his biological father Garrett.

You can watch the video in full over here, and it includes some other important highlights including the arrival of Summer and Carter to the show, plus also the state of the Rip – Beth relationship and some of the violence that kicked off the season in the first place.

If you have not heard the news as of yet, Yellowstone season 5 is going to start filming next month, and we imagine that more information will come out around then.

