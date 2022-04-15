Fear the Walking Dead season 7 spoilers: Boss on Alicia, Strand battle

As we get into the second half of Fear the Walking Dead season 7, brace yourselves for a battle like no other. We know that Alicia Clark was gone for a good chunk of season 7A, but she’s now back — and she also has a pretty specific goal. She’s set to square off against her old friend Victor Strand, and she also has a different sort of purpose and drive like never before.

Think of it like this: After being bit by a walker (and cutting off her arm), she’s going to be a much more purposeful character than ever before. She isn’t going to stop herself from trying to achieve some specific goals, regardless of how specific they may be.

Speaking in a new interview about all of this to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer Andrew Chambliss had to say on this particular subject:

“7B is going to be something we haven’t seen before on Fear, where we see a character that we know and love become kind of the ultimate villain. And we see the people who were his friends and the person who is arguably his best friend, Alicia Clark, have to go up against him. And we are going to see what this does to Alicia, what it shows her about herself. And ultimately, we’re going to kind of ask the question whether or not their relationship can survive going forward.”

First and foremost, we’re mostly curious to learn whether or not both characters will survive. It’s pretty easy to surmise at the moment that Alicia is on borrowed time and something could happen to her at just about any moment. Meanwhile, Strand is flying so close to the sun and if Alicia doesn’t kill him, it absolutely feels like someone else could. Both of these characters have been around since season 1 and we don’t want to see either of them die, but there’s still a chance one of them will.

