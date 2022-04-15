Power Book IV: Force season 1 finale: Cliffhanger expectations!

Let’s be honest for a minute here: With the Power Book IV: Force season 1 finale coming this weekend, we have to expect a cliffhanger. Would anything else make sense? This show loves doing them and with this show in particular, things are in a very dangerous spot. We’re gearing up for a big showdown between Tommy and the Flynn family, and there could be a lot of chaos that comes out of all of this.

So what sort of cliffhanger could you be seeing by the end of the episode? Well, there are a few different possibilities on our mind here.

Someone being killed – This is the most likely situation given the spot that we’re in, but who do you kill? Walter Flynn is the only person in that family we could see going, unless Paulie was secretly behind the attack on Gloria and he could be eliminated for doing it quietly. We’re a little concerned about Liliana since she’s not a series regular, and we could maybe see either Diamond or Jenard go … but we hope not since their story is in a great spot.

Someone appearing from the original Power – The story has already set up the possibility of Kate Egan coming to Chicago after getting that call from JP. We’re also not ruling out 2-Bit just because he and Tommy were so close and there’s a real loyalty there.

A change in allegiance – Could Claudia come back to Tommy’s side? Will the CBI get more in league with someone? We do think that the pieces on the chessboard (or at least the surviving ones) could be different by the finale’s end.

