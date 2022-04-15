Blue Bloods season 12 episode 19: When to expect the first promo

We know that Blue Bloods season 12 episode 19 will not be airing until Friday, April 29, but when will we learn more about it? Is that first promo going to be coming sooner rather than later?

As most of you out there are probably aware, if we could offer up some more footage of this episode now, we would. Yet, CBS tends to be fairly protective of their upcoming episodes in a way some other networks are not. The likes of ABC and The CW, for example, will often share a promo for the next episode the night the previous one airs, even if there’s a lengthy hiatus in between. CBS doesn’t do that with a significant chunk of their shows; instead, they wait until a week, at least, prior to the show coming back. That means that the earliest you could expect a look at episode 19 is one week from tomorrow on April 22.

Do we already know a reasonable amount about this episode? Sure. The title, for example, is “Tangled Up in Blue” and it will feature an emotional story with Frank at the center. After his father gets a troubling medical diagnosis? What does he do? Does it change the way that Henry tends to live his life?

Meanwhile, you’re going to see a challenging case for Erin after she is talked by a man who was recently released from prison. Why would he do that? It may have something to do with the role her office had in his sentencing a dozen years ago. This could be almost a proper origin story for the Erin we saw back in season 1, and it’s also a chance for Danny to work with her and Anthony. We’ll also welcome that.

So how much of this will actually be in a first-look promo? Probably not much, given that CBS rarely ever tends to give a lot away in some of these … but it’s still better to have a few tidbits than nothing at all.

Related – Why haven’t we gotten a season 13 renewal as of yet?

What are you hoping to see in Blue Bloods season 12 episode 19, let alone the rest of the season?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







