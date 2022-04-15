Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 19 return date at NBC

After the big episode tonight on NBC, do you want to get some news on the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 19 return date? What about updates on what lies ahead?

The first order of business here is the sad news — there is no new installment on the air next week. This hiatus will set the stage for the end of the season, which could be dramatic and chaotic for the rest of the season. We know that the next episode is titled “Dead Presidents,” and it is poised to air on Thursday, April 28.

Below, you can check out the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 19 synopsis with other updates on what you can expect:

04/28/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When millions are stolen from one of Webb’s employees, he enlists Stabler and Donnelly to retrieve the cash and punish the thief. The task force takes an opportunity to nail down both Webb and the Brotherhood, but run into a dangerous obstacle. Bell must face the toll her job is taking on her marriage.

The Bell story is clearly a reminder that behind the scenes, there are still a lot of struggles that come with a job like this. The hours are long, it can be emotionally taxing, and in the end it’s incredibly hard to have some sort of escape from it all. You may not be able to even be present for your partner.

For those who have not heard as of yet, the upcoming schedule is the same for both Law & Order: SVU as well as the flagship show; they will each be off the air next week as well, only to return on April 28.

