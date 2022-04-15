Big Brother Canada 10 spoilers: Who won HoH? (day 48)

Who won HoH today in Big Brother Canada 10? We are at a the point in the season right now where competition wins become critical. You can win the game without a lot of them, but it’s not easy, especially when some jurors also value them.

This is also a tenuous spot for a few people in the house and we’re not even sure all of them realize it. While Gino, Jacey-Lynne, and Marty are considered to be the big targets in the game, the real movers and shakers behind the scenes are the likes of Kevin, Haleena, and Josh. They aren’t collectively linked together all the time so they aren’t thought of that way, but they have controlled a lot as of late. It would take some revelations or very specific circumstances for any of them to be the next one to leave the game.

The competition tonight was Mt. HoH, and this was more or less endurance. All of the houseguests had to hold on to the side of the mountain for as long as possible. This is one of those comps that would be really fun to watch on the feeds, but we’re probably not going to get that opportunity. Remember that the eviction show is not live, so there’s a chance the comp is already close to done at the time of this writing.

In advance of the comp ending, we’d say that smaller competitors will probably fare better here. They don’t have the same amount of weight to hold up there, and we could easily see someone like Summer taking this.

Well, here’s the bad news…

We’ve just heard from the show that feeds won’t be back until tomorrow morning. With that in mind, we’d just say to check back then for an update.

FYI #BBCAN10 feeders, the live feeds will be down until tomorrow morning. — Big Brother Canada (@BigBrotherCA) April 15, 2022

