Big Brother Canada 10: Was Moose Bendago evicted, sent to jury?

On tonight’s Big Brother Canada 10 episode, did we see a fond farewell to Moose Bendago in the game? There is a lot to dive into here!

So where do we begin? With the idea that entering the episode, it looked as though Moose would be leaving the game. There were some conversations about keeping him, but he was such a threat and he also could be a shield for Gino and Jacey-Lynne. Those two, plus Marty, are going to be easy house targets moving forward. There’s not really a need to have any other shields around at this point in the game.

Ultimately, we think the real game-changing move this week already happened in Jacey-Lynne not using her Secret Veto. If Marty makes it far, this is where some players could look back on this moment and shake their heads in despair.

We wish there was more time spent on the campaign in the episode tonight — it would’ve preferable to all the showmance stuff with Gino and Jacey-Lynne. We started really get into things at around the halfway point of the episode. Moose did a much better job, but that may also be a detriment to his game. He’s more threatening because he can be so convincing in the house.

Goodbye, Moose

The vote tonight was unanimous, and that speaks mostly to how he didn’t have anyone in the game anymore. We do think he told too many things to too many people, but he also got wrecked in part by Kyle during his infamous HoH week. He was a fun player, and he seemed to be in really good spirits after the fact. He also understood why he was voted to jury, which is remarkably self-aware for a guy who didn’t have that much knowledge about the game going in.

