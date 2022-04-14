Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Are we going to get more installments of this show, SVU, and also Organized Crime? We know that in general, there’s a lot of good stuff worth looking forward to across the board here!

We shall start, though, as we often do, and that’s by giving you a look at what the schedule is at this very moment. There is going to be a new episode of all three airing tonight! There is a brief hiatus coming, but you don’t have to worry about that right away. Instead, across these three installments there’s going to be some drama, some surprising twists and turns, and also Stabler doing what he can to unravel what is an increasingly complicated case. This is the only show that is full-on serialized in nature, but it’s far from the only with exciting stuff around the corner.

Want to get more hyped and prepared now for what’s to come? Then check out the synopses for all three of these shows right now!

Law & Order season 21 episode 6, “Wicked Game” – 04/14/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a young man is found dead of an apparent overdose, Dixon fiercely pursues a homicide investigation as an old unsolved case comes back to haunt her. Price and Maroun risk putting a witness in harm’s way to expose their suspect and reveal the monster underneath. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 18, “Eighteen Wheels a Predator” – 04/14/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Rollins and Fin investigate an assault in Kentucky that has striking similarities to victim found in Central Park. Benson receives intel that turns the case upside down. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 18, “Change the Game” – 04/14/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : As the task force makes a critical arrest in the case against the Brotherhood, the Marcy organization ups the ante with a dangerous shipment of illegal weapons. Stabler looks for ways to gain Webb’s favor while staying loyal to Donnelly. TV-14

What do you most want to see on Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime when all of them air tonight?

