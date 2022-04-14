Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we about to dive back into the hospital drama with season 18 episode 16?

Well, we should start off here by going ahead and sharing the bad news: You are going to be waiting for a little while to see what lies ahead. There is no new installment tonight, and the plan at present is going to be to bring it back on Thursday, May 5. If there is a silver lining here, it’s that once we get to that point, we’ll be getting new installments every week through the end of the season.

So what do we know about the next new episode? Well, for starters, it’s going to kick off with us getting to learn a little bit more about Meredith’s decision to take the job in Minnesota. Is it 100% locked in? We’re not sure that we would go that far on it yet, since she could either change her mind or a few people around her could cause her to start thinking a little differently. We don’t think that this can be ruled out either way.

Beyond all of that, there are plenty of other things to be excited about in May with the return of Kate Walsh as Dr. Addison Montgomery! The writers really spaced out some of her appearances this season, which we suppose was a good move in terms of the ratings. They have, after all, left us now in a position where we have some exciting stuff to kick off May sweeps, and the show is going to be around all the way to the finale set for Thursday, May 26. In general, there is a lot to look forward to if you love this show, and that’s without even mentioning the season 19 renewal.

