Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Is season 5 going to stick around with another new episode tonight?

Given the events of this past episode, it absolutely makes sense to get more episodes sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, that is not going to be the case. We are now in the midst of the final hiatus of the season, with the plan being for the show to return on Thursday, May 5. From there, it will air weekly until the end of the season, and it is clear at this point the story is starting off in a devastating place.

At this point, Andy Herrera is not just fighting for her future in the Seattle Fire Department; she’s fighting for her future as a free woman. She has entered a not guilty plea after being charged with manslaughter in the first degree, and she’s now tasked with trying to figure out how to unravel this devastating situation. She was assaulted, and much of the trauma of that is going to loom large with her. That’s without even mentioning everything that has happened after the fact. We know she will have people to lean on, and she’s going to need them to get through this situation.

Perhaps the part of the promo below that will inevitably get the most attention is the part at the end, which features the return of her mother for the first time in a while. Is she going to be there for her daughter? We absolutely hope so, but the truth is that nothing is certain. This is a woman who was gone for such a big chunk of her life and because of that, we don’t think that anything can be guaranteed or assured. There could be all sorts of questions of trust running through her head.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Station 19 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Station 19 season 5 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







