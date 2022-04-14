The Blacklist season 9 episode 16 spoilers: Is Aram the new boss?

As we prepare ourselves for The Blacklist season 9 episode 16 tomorrow night on NBC, there are big changes coming at the Task Force!

For those who don’t know already, Harold Cooper is facing some serious jail time at the moment in the wake of Doug Koster’s death. While we know that everyone is working to clear his name, there is no guarantee that is going to happen.

So in the wake of this current situation, the Task Force is going to need a new leader — and with that in mind, Cooper has settled on none other than Aram! In a sneak peek over at Entertainment Tonight, Harold informs Amir Arison’s character of the news right after bail is set at $300,000. Aram is immediately confused about this, and it certainly doesn’t feel like he is ready for the responsibility. Yet, Cooper must think he is and Panabaker basically tells him that it’s time to put up or shut up.

As for why Cooper chose Aram, it may be because he’s the most reasoned of anyone at the Task Force. He doesn’t use violence unless he has to, he has no major criminal ties like Dembe, and he has also been around since the very first season. We that Ressler has occupied that space in the past, but there is a lot emotionally that Donald has been going through. We like the idea of this twist very much, and we’re

