Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Are you going to be seeing season 5 episode 18 after another hiatus?

We don’t want yo keep you waiting long here so instead, let’s go ahead and hand over the good news: You’re going to see another story in just a matter of hours! This one could be important for a number of reasons, but it starts with some emotional content. We are, after all, going to see Sheldon Cooper cope with the loss of someone dear to him. The synopsis below gives you a better sense of that:

“Babies, Lies and a Resplendent Cannoli” – Sheldon copes with the death of a hero. Also, Missy wants to babysit, and Georgie struggles with his big secret, on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 14 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So who is this hero? It is none other than prolific sci-fi author Isaac Asimov, who was influential to Sheldon and so many others. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what co-creator Steve Molaro had to say about this story:

“He was a personal hero [to Sheldon] … And on a more emotional note, Meemaw’s husband, Sheldon’s Pop-Pop, is the person who gave Sheldon his first Asimov book when he was five, so that’s another connection that he has to this author, and he’s troubled by his death.”

As much as Sheldon is a comedic character, we know that grief has been a part of his story here and there. We’ve seen it with Professor Proton on The Big Bang Theory, and we know that at some point, he also loses his own father. When George Sr. passes, Sheldon doesn’t have a lot of friends to get him through it — that’s something he comments to Howard after his mother dies.

