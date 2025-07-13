Scrubs season 10 premiere date hopes after big revival news

This past week, the news was officially confirmed that a Scrubs revival is 100% happening over at ABC. Now, there are many questions — take how many people are coming back, or even if this is going to be called season 10 at all. (There are still plenty of ways the show could go with that.)

For now, we just want to tackle the question that is on the tip of our tongue, and most likely some others that are out there as well: When will the show be back?

Well, for the time being, our hope here continues to be that the series returns either in January or February — some of that will depend on when a timeslot opens up, and that is not something that will be evident right away. ABC will likely spend the next few months figuring that out, but the earliest we will probably see Scrubs arrive is in January. Meanwhile, the absolute latest would be March, since there will need to be enough room in the schedule for the entire run to air before May.

If there is one thing that does remain unclear at present, it is just how many episodes we are going to be getting in totality. Or general feeling is that it is going to be somewhere between 10-13, as it is pretty unrealistic to expect anything bigger given where the show is starting off this season. If it is enormously successful in the ratings, maybe there will be a chance for larger episode orders down the road?

Fingers crossed that later on in the summer, there are going to be chances to learn more about who all is coming, beyond of course Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke.

What are you most eager to see when it comes to the Scrubs revival over at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates very much on the way.

