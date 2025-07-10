Scrubs season 10 revival official; who is returning?

After weeks of speculation and clamoring, the great news is now official: We are getting a Scrubs season 10 over at ABC! The medical comedy has maintained a cult following over the years, and we are certainly thrilled to know that the cast and crew were always eager to make more happen.

So, what all can we actually say here? Well, there are a few things. First and foremost, stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke are all officially on board to return as their characters. Meanwhile, Variety notes that other original stars are expected to come on board. The show will be evolved in some ways, especially since the characters are older and have spent more time being beat up by the system. That’s unavoidable, but the heart of the story is still there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

If you do want to know a little more about what to anticipate here, just take a look at the official synopsis courtesy of Variety:

“JD (Braff) & Turk (Faison) scrub in together for the first time in a long time- medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.”

We do tend to think that the involvement from executive producer Bill Lawrence gives us enormous confidence in this show, even if we recognize that he will not be the day-to-day showrunner. The real goal for the series has to be it continuing to offer up nostalgia, but also reasons to watch in the present. That is not something that every comedy out there nails!

Odds are, we will see the new Scrubs at some point in midseason; think along the lines of anytime between January and March.

What are you the most eager to see moving into Scrubs season 10, and who do you want back?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







