America’s Got Talent season 20: Jessica Sanchez returning

Tuesday night is poised to bring you another new episode of America’s Got Talent and with that, an appearance from a familiar face. After being a part of the show’s inaugural season, Jessica Sanchez has found her way back!

There is something delightfully full-circle about getting to see her again, especially if you have been watching reality television for the past two decades. Sure, you had the AGT run, but that’s before accounting for her status as a one-time runner-up on American Idol, or a guest stint that she had on Glee. She has been out of the limelight the past several years, and her life has changed in a number of ways.

The one thing that we are absolutely confident at this point? The fact that she can still sing wonderfully, and that is what we are excited to see moving into this upcoming episode. We’re prepared for some big notes and hopefully, a lot of the creativity that made a lot of people love her in the first place.

Of course, Sanchez is far from the only known name to perform on the show this season. We’ve already seen former acts audition in new ways this season, and then you even have some infamous reality TV personalities like Tom Sandoval who have stopped by. While a lot of familiar faces have moved on to the next round, it does very-much remain to be seen who is going to be in the actual live shows. Not everyone who advances from the auditions ends up making it there, a process that is just as confusing now as it has always been. Maybe there will be more clarity this go-around?

