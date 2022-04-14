The Witcher season 3 spoilers: Robbie Amell signs on for key role

With work being done on The Witcher season 3 as we speak, isn’t it nice to know something more when it comes to casting?

According to a report from TVLine, Robbie Amell of Upload / The Flash fame has signed on in the role of Gallatin, who is going to lead an army of rogue Scoia’tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. It’s another prominent casting with genre ties, which we think is something that The Witcher has really prioritized from the start. Just think all the way back to the Henry Cavill casting! Because the show is still fairly early on in production, we wouldn’t expect it to premiere anytime soon.

If you haven’t seen the official season 3 synopsis, we absolutely suggest that you take a look at that below:

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it … Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

Beyond Amell, we have to imagine that there are going to be plenty of other people eager to jump into the world of The Witcher. Why wouldn’t they, given that we’re talking about one of the biggest shows on all of Netflix? It’s done so well that the streaming service is basically working to create a larger universe around it.

