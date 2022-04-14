Better Call Saul season 6 premiere spoilers: What to do with Nacho

We’ve spent a lot of time talking about a number of different characters entering Better Call Saul season 6, but if feels like high time for a Nacho conversation!

After all, the long-term fate of Michael Mando’s character has never been altogether clear for a number of different reasons. We know that in Breaking Bad season 2, Saul tries to shift the blame on him after Walt and Jesse kidnap him. This is the same conversation where Lalo is mentioned for the first time; unless Saul is totally in the dark on things at this point, it seems like both Nacho and Lalo are still alive at this point.

Ultimately, in a sneak peek over at TVLine from the Better Call Saul premiere, there is a pretty fascinating conversation all about what to do in terms of Nacho’s fate. Mike things that the guy has earned their trust, regardless of whether or not he was forced to work them. He sees some value in that. Mike’s very old-school in how he tends to value loyalty, and you can see some of the influence here that he has on Gus. It’s subtle, but it’s also important. We don’t necessarily think that Nacho is suddenly going to dive into Gus’ inner circle, but he could be worth having around; we just wonder how Nacho will handle being a part of the business long-term. He’s always been one of the more human characters on this show; he’s capable of terrible things, but he also has somewhat of a sense of morality.

