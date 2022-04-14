This Is Us season 6 episode 13 spoilers: Chrissy Metz on wedding stories

Tuesday night on NBC you are going to see This Is Us season 6 episode 13 on the air and with that, of course, comes reasons aplenty for excitement. We’re about to see the entirety of Kate’s second wedding! There have been teases here and there, but there are still a number of questions we still don’t have answers to. Take, for example, when things start to take a turn for the worse with Rebecca, and then also who from the past will be in attendance.

Do we have some hints thanks to a recently-released promo? Sure, but we do still need to fill in the cracks.

Speaking in a new interview per Variety, star Chrissy Metz notes that during the wedding, “there’s these moments of a lot of fun but also, as we see the decline of Rebecca, that starts to get really tricky and emotional.” We’ve seen some of that in the promo, as Miguel clearly is struggling with the idea that she is asking about Jack and doesn’t seem to be paying him much attention anymore.

As for some familiar faces coming back, it does seem like you will see Sophie again and that could prove to be very-much interesting in its own way:

“Kate and her have rekindled their friendship which is so fun and great. She’s definitely invited. We’ll see who she brings if she comes.”

Is it possible that we see her end up with Kevin at the end of all of this? Absolutely it is, but we’re not in a spot where anything is guaranteed right now.

