Snowfall season 5 episode 10 (finale) promo: Franklin Saint’s unraveling

We’ve had a good feeling for a while that the Snowfall season 5 finale was going to be intense, and we feel that way more than ever now that we’ve seen the promo.

What can we say about this story overall? The title for it is “Fault Lines,” and that feels appropriate when you consider the fractures that are forming within this family. Franklin already feels betrayed by both Louie and Teddy, given that they both went behind his back and negotiated something on their own. He was fine all of a sudden to be out of the game, a decision that may have been aided by all of the money he already had stored away.

New Snowfall video! Take a look below to see everything we had to say about episode 9! We’re going to have a review for the finale next week, so be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube so you don’t miss that.

So what’s the problem now? It’s pretty simple: Some of that money looks to be gone, and he has to figure out what in the world to do from here. It seems like he and Louie are about to 100% go to war with each other, and Teddy seems to be intent on causing more wreckage as well. He’s speaking to someone at a pay phone at the end of the episode, saying “if you think you’ve lost everything, just wait.” Is he talking to Franklin? There’s a good chance of that, but we would not say that anything is 100% confirmed as of yet.

What’s also not confirmed is whether or not everyone is making it through this finale still in one piece and for now, we gotta say that we’re pretty skeptical. It’s hard not to be when you consider what’s going on at this point in the story.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Snowfall right now, including other discussion on where things could be going next

What do you think is going to happen on the Snowfall season 5 finale?

Do you think there’s a chance we lose a major character? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to get some other updates that we don’t want you to miss out on. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







