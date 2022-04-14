NCIS season 19 episode 18 photo: Torres’ tough task in ‘Last Dance’

Just in case you needed any further confirmation that NCIS season 19 episode 18 is going to be a hard one for Nick Torres, we’ve got it within.

So what is at the forefront of “Last Dance”? We know it’s a story where Wilmer Valderrama’s character “is forced to face the repercussions of his actions during an undercover operation he worked on years ago,” per the official synopsis. The promo showcases that he’s a marked man and with that, he’s got a lot of trouble to navigate and get to the other side of before this story wraps up. His life, after all, is legitimately on the line.

Just from the photo above alone, you can see how much all of this is weighing on Torres — he’s sitting by a bed with a gun and a drink, seemingly waiting for some sort of phone call. It speaks in a way to both the danger and isolation of this job all at the same time. This is probably true for Nick more so than just about any other character on the show, mostly because he’s got such a long history of doing undercover work and being isolated from most of the other people he knows.

We hope that there’s closure within this episode; we don’t want Torres to have to be looking over his shoulder the rest of his life. We also hope that he can properly contend with everything that he did in the past.

What do you most want to see from Torres moving into NCIS season 19 episode 18?

