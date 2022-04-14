Chesapeake Shores season 6 spoilers: Will there be a time jump?

We’ve heard already that Chesapeake Shores season 6 is coming to the Hallmark Channel this summer, just as we’ve also heard it will be the final season. Some of this news is great, but some of it’s also a little sad. We are grateful that the show’s had the run that it has, though, especially in the era of cable where there are a number of shows that get canceled after only a few seasons on the air.

Now, let’s get into a conversation about what some of the story ahead will be. For starters, are we going to be seeing a time jump? Given the way that season 5 ended, we don’t exactly want that — and we can rest easy that the show is going to pick up almost immediately where it left off!

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Phoef Sutton noted that the new season “will begin where Season 5 left off. Indeed, the first episode picks up that same night and a lot of questions will be answered — including finding out who Abby called.” We imagine it’s possible a time jump could come after that, but regardless, the story will have to move pretty fast. There are only so many episodes to go and with that, we hope that there’s emotional payoffs for Abby and just about everyone else!

Our hope is that within the next several weeks, we’ll get a little more of a sense of where the story is going to go. We don’t think Hallmark is going to be in a rush to promote the show further, but it’d be nice to get a few other nuggets here and there to dive into. We already consider Chesapeake Shores to be one of those escape shows, so why not kick off that escape a little bit earlier?

