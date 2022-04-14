Is Good Sam new tonight on CBS? Season 1 episode 11 spoilers

Is Good Sam new tonight on CBS? Are we going to see season 1 episode 11 on the air? We know there’s going to be a demand for more, especially as we get closer and closer to the end of the season.

Unfortunately, here is where we come bearing a little bit of bad news: There is no new installment on the air tonight. Because of the network airing a two-hour block of Survivor tonight, Beyond the Edge is taking up the standard 10:00 p.m. timeslot. The Sophia Bush series will be coming back next week on April 20, and that’s where we are going to enter the home stretch! There are three episodes to go, and these will air all in succession heading into the finale in early May.

If you want to get a little more scoop on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the synopses for the next TWO episodes! We do think they help to set the stage.

Season 1 episode 11, “Family/Business” – As Griff completes his proctorship and prepares to make his official return to surgery, hospital board chairwoman Tina Kingsley (Victoria Rowell) makes a stunning announcement that threatens the future of Lakeshore Sentinel. Also, Lex meets her no-nonsense new boss, and the conflict between Isan and Joey comes to a head as the surgical team prepares for a high-stakes lung transplant, on the CBS Original series GOOD SAM, Wednesday, April 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Jason Isaacs makes his GOOD SAM directorial debut with the episode.

Season 1 episode 12, “The Griffith Technique” – As Sam, Griff and Vivian face the fallout from Griff’s bombshell confession to the hospital board, the surgical team preps for a rare high-profile surgery that could take Sam’s career to the next level. Also, Lex confronts Griff about his betrayal, and Malcolm sets his sights on his mother’s board seat, on the CBS Original series GOOD SAM, Wednesday, April 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Remember that for the next few episodes, watching live is essential! As of right now this show hasn’t been renewed for a second season, and there are some reasons to be nervous at the moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Good Sam

What do you most want to see when it comes to Good Sam season 1 moving forward?

Are you sad that there is no new episode on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back! That’s the best way to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







