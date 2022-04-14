Yellowstone season 5: When could we get an early tease?

We know that Yellowstone season 5 will be coming together at some point this year — we’re also aware that filming will kick off next month.

It certainly makes sense that the Paramount Network is going to start promoting the show sooner rather than later. After all, this is their #1 show! (It’s also one of the biggest shows on all TV, period.) When will they start to do that? Just how soon is too soon?

Of course, we’d love some sort of video footage from the cast once the show starts filming, and it’s possible that we’ll get something in that vein. We just don’t think that it is altogether likely. The first priority is obviously going to be making sure production goes off without a hitch; if they share something after that, we’ll celebrate that profusely.

We think the most realistic expectation is that at some point in early June, we could at least see something behind-the-scenes featuring some of the cast. Beyond just that, we imagine that in July or August we could see some actual footage. This takes a little bit of time in order to put together, and this is also the sort of thing the network wants to put out too early. There’s more of a ramp-up that often comes with things like this!

As for a potential premiere date, our feeling is that we’ll learn about that in the early summer. If the show DOES come back earlier in the year, it will likely be with the first half of the 14-episode order … and of course we’re absolutely excited to see what could be up there story-wise. There may not be a big cliffhanger in the same way that there was at the end of season 3, but without a doubt there is still a lot to consider when it comes to John and his future at the ranch.

