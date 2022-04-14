Blue Bloods season 13: What is CBS waiting for on renewal?

At the time of this writing, CBS has yet to announce a Blue Bloods season 13 renewal. Is it coming? Most likely, but we’re in a waiting game.

So given that this season 13 order is almost inevitable, what are we waiting for? Well, consider this a reminder that things are somewhat complicated in the world of TV, and for a number of different reasons.

First and foremost, a show that has been on the air this long has to renegotiate with its cast fairly often — and this is a pretty large group! Tom Selleck is top of the call sheet, and we know that CBS typically signs one-year deals with him. They have to get the cast committed for more episodes and after that, they can get into other financial stuff.

There’s also another component to all of this: will the Blue Bloods renewal be announced at the same time as some other shows? We’ve seen that here and there, but Selleck has also noted in the past that he likes the series getting its own, separate announcement as a show of appreciation for what it’s brought to the table over the years. If CBS is waiting to announce it alongside other shows like a Magnum PI, that could be another part of the process.

Typically, the network announces most of their renewals by the end of April so unless things come down to the wire, we feel like you’ll get something more over the next few weeks. We know that we’d love everything to be tied together before the May 6 finale, just so that we can watch that with more or less zero concern over the future.

What are you most excited to see moving into Blue Bloods season 13?

What are you most excited to see moving into Blue Bloods season 13?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

