Big Brother Canada 10: How Jacey-Lynne’s Secret Veto worked

Entering tonight’s Big Brother Canada 10, we knew that Jacey-Lynne had found some sort of secret Veto within the house. However, we didn’t know the exact rules of it courtesy of production.

Luckily, that has now changed! Tonight’s new episode was essential for illuminating a lot of stuff when it comes to the Veto, which Jacey discovered in the house. It could’ve been effective, but there were a lot of stipulations with it, as well. She had to use it this week, and if she told anyone about it before the Veto Ceremony, she would have been evicted herself.

Jacey-Lynne made a curious decision not to use the Veto, which could have been done after Haleena opted not to use hers. This left Moose and Summer on the block! It’s possible that this could be a move that comes back to haunt her down the road.

For now, though, this is what we’re thinking: While Gino and Jacey-Lynne spent a good bit of the past week looking at Marty as a target, we do think they’ve started to recognize further that he’s a shield to keep at least for now. They already know that they will be viewed as a threat together, but may he could buy them one further week’s time in the game. Also, allowing both Summer and Moose to stay when they were the initial nominees means that two people could still be coming after them. As it stands, they’ll only have one since we don’t think Marty is going to come for them right now despite all the previous chaos.

So who is likely to go to jury tomorrow? As it stands, most signs are pointing towards Moose. He’s a bigger competition threat at this point and ultimately, he’s someone social enough to win people over down the road.

