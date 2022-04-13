Is Kara Killmer leaving Chicago Fire? Where is Sylvie Brett at?

Is Kara Killmer leaving Chicago Fire, and where in the world is her character Sylvie Brett at this point? We know that she’s been gone for a good while.

If there is any sort of good news that we can hand down at this point, it’s quite simply this: There is no evidence that she is gone forever. As a matter of fact, you are almost certainly going to see her again this season. Brett’s exit has been written into the show as she spends time with Casey, and the writers went so far as to accommodate it by bringing another paramedic into the fold. That was a sign that this won’t be a brief absence for the character … but we also shouldn’t get too used to seeing her gone for good.

The question that we have more than anything right now ties to Brett’s long-term future with the series. Is she still going to be around in season 11? Working on a One Chicago show is not always easy, and there are a number of different reasons for that. The work days can be long, and for a lot of the cast they are far away from their friends and families for significant chunks of the year. That’s without even mentioning the harsh winter conditions that can make shooting pretty tough. We think these are some of the reasons for the cast turnover, but we haven’t heard anything suggesting that Killmer is leaving. We’re just concerned about Brett’s future with a good chunk of her story is tied to a character off-screen. We think the show can make things work for a while, but will Casey come back — or, will Brett just be part time for a while?

What we’re ultimately trying to say is that moving forward, the writers do have a lot of things to still work out.

