Snowfall season 5 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Is Franklin truly out?

As we prepare for Snowfall season 5 episode 10 (a.k.a. the finale) next week, are we entering a new era for one Franklin Saint? It’s a fun thing to think about!

Unfortunately, it could also be a scary thing depending on how you feel about the end of episode 9. That meeting between Damson Idris’ character and Teddy could signal him getting out of the drug business once and for all, and in a lot of ways, that’d probably be the healthiest decision that he could make. We know how dangerous this world is … but we’re not sure he’ll ever be out even if he wants to be.

New Snowfall video! Take a look below to get some more thoughts on episode 9 right now! We’re of course going to be back to discuss the finale soon, so be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

What could be coming Franklin’s way now? His past could come back to haunt him, as there are some people who may want revenge for his actions in the past. Just take a look at the Snowfall season 5 episode 10 synopsis: “Franklin is decimated; Teddy moves to secure his future; the family fractures.”

What would decimate Franklin? It could be an attempt on his life, or an attempt on his girlfriend Veronique’s. There is the potential that Louie’s move against Kain comes back to bite him, just as there’s a chance that he’ll have to contend against Teddy decided that he doesn’t want him to leave the business. It’s very important to remember that Teddy knows where the bodies are buried, though you could say the same think about Franklin being able to blackmail Teddy.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Snowfall right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 5 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to get some other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







