Walker season 2 spoilers: Will Jensen Ackles ever appear on-screen?

For those who don’t know already, Thursday night’s new episode of Walker season 2 will be exciting for a number of reasons. Take, for example, a chance to see Jensen Ackles step into the director’s chair! There will be Easter eggs to Supernatural in the episode, and that of course includes a performance from Kansas!

All of this should prove to be super-fun, but there is another question worth wondering in the midst of all of this, as well: Are we ever going to see Jensen appear on-screen as an actor on this show? Of course, seeing him alongside Jared Padalecki again on-screen would be delightful, but there are some issues with making it happen. For starters, he’s incredibly busy right now. He has his upcoming part on The Boys and beyond that, he is also executive-producing The Winchesters, a potential project at The CW.

Speaking via TVLine, Ackles does indicate that he is open to it happening in the right way, though there also isn’t any guarantee it will come to pass:

There has been some talk about it, but the possibility has been earmarked, we’ll say, until things kind of slow down with my schedule — if they do. I’m kind of over committed as it is right now. So we kind of just said, “Well, down the road, we’ll keep an eye out.” And if I was to ever do it, I don’t know if it makes sense to do something completely opposite of what he and I did for 15 years together, or if it makes sense to lean into that a little bit, have some familiarity there. I don’t know. We’ll see if we get to cross that path. I wouldn’t be surprised, also, if somebody comes knocking and says, “Hey, they want to do a Supernatural short-order reboot or movie or something,” and then that’s the next time you see Jared and I together.

We do think that at some point the two guys will appear on-screen again together, though a Supernatural revival is hard for some obvious reasons if you know how that show concludes.

