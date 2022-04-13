Moon Knight season 1 episode 4 preview: Life without Khonshu

As we prepare for Moon Knight season 1 episode 4 on Disney+ next week, how much trouble are Marc and Steven about to face? The answer here could be, quite simply, a lot. With what happened with Khonshu in episode 3, it seems as though he’s not going to be readily available to lend a helping hand anymore. That’s a problem.

Oh, and that’s without even mentioning everything that Arthur Harrow is doing after both getting the gods on his side and working to accumulate all the more for himself. Episode 3 clearly ended in a way that tipped the scales in his favor.

Yet, as different as Moon Knight may be from most other MCU fare, this is also the sort of superhero arc we’ve seen time and time again. The balance of power often points towards the villain before the hero makes a stunning comeback. Of course, here what is different is that Marc and Steven are not your prototypical heroes. for much of the first two episodes of the show, we got some insight on what divided them. Moving forward, meanwhile, we could be learning more about how they can work together. We got a little bit of that in episode 3 already.

Is there a lot of mythology here that merits a little more of an explanation? Absolutely. Moon Knight has somehow managed to be both very entertaining and very-much complicated. Yet, it’s also done a great job of giving us some historically-based action and adventure, basically allowing this show to feel like both a comic book and an archeological adventure at the same exact time. To think, we still have a good ways to go before we reach the finish line! We’ll see exactly what happens the rest of the way.

What are you the most curious to check out when it comes to Moon Knight season 1 episode 4 next week?

