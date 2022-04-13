Is The Conners new tonight on ABC, back with season 4 episode 17?

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Are we finally going to see the show back from its hiatus with season 4 episode 17? Just as you expect, there are a few different things to dive more into here.

So where do we start? It’s best to get into the great news that there IS something more on the air tonight. The wait for the comedy is over! Tonight’s new episode is important for Dan, Darlene, and a number of other characters, and there are a handful of reasons for that. To get a few more pits and pieces of information, all you have to do is check out the full The Conners season 4 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Big Negotiations and Broken Expectations” – Dan enlists the help of a few good friends for the funeral home remodel after Louise points out that Dan’s generosity with his time seems to benefit everyone but her; and Robin and Darlene take a big career risk that may not pay off the way they expect it to on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Before we get to the end of this episode, it’s absolutely our hope that we learn a little bit more about this career move, and also what the long-term ramifications of it are. What makes The Conners different from a lot of other sitcoms is that there are continuous stories here and there — or, at the very least, ones that come back later in some rather surprising forms. Seeing that play out is one of the things that ultimately makes this show so fun, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens. Just know there are other installments coming very much in the near future.

