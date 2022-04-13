Ted Lasso season 3 spoilers: Who is new character Jack?

Ted Lasso season 3 is very much under a heavy lock and key. It’s not easy to get a lot of information about what lies ahead but today, we at least know something more when it comes to casting!

As first reported by Deadline, Jodi Balfour of For All Mankind has signed on to the hit Apple TV+ series, where she will be playing the role of “charming” venture capitalist Jack. However, no further details were released.

So who could this character be? One theory is that they could be a new love interest for one of the main characters. Another, meanwhile, is that she could be another club owner who is out there. She could be coming into Richmond with a lot of money and trying to leverage that to make some of the players bigger stars than ever.

The only thing we can say with some confidence is that season 3 is shaping up to look and feel very different from the first two. We know that Nate is now a full-on adversary, and that Richmond is back in the Premier League and will be looking to take it by storm in taking on some big-time rivals. This show is now one of the biggest comedy hits on TV after a wildly successful season 2 run, and we’re quite curious to see how the writers handle all of this success. They did a great job the first two seasons of being this fantastic underdog story and now, things could be a little bit different than ever before.

For now, Ted Lasso season 2 is firmly in production. There is no specific premiere date, but we’re hoping to see in late summer or the fall. More news on that should be available before too long.

What do you want to see from Jack on Ted Lasso season 3, at least from what little we know right now?

